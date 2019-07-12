North Carolina
After overnight flooding in central NC, storms and extreme heat predicted for Friday
FEMA wants you turn around, don’t drown
Flooding closed roads in part of central North Carolina overnight, and the threat of severe weather may not be over.
Forecasters with the National Weather Service say there’s a chance of thunderstorms in the area between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m. Friday, bringing the risk of localized flash flooding, “especially in urban and poor drainage areas.”
The prediction comes after overnight rain forced Smithfield in Johnston County to close several roads as a flash-flood warning remained in effect there until Friday morning, according to the town.
Near one of the closed streets, Skyland Drive, officials say water was more than 1 foot high, reports ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner. A local women’s shelter was evacuated, the station reports.
Flash flooding was also reported in other communities in Johnston and Wayne counties, the National Weather Service says.
In Wake County, trees and limbs fell onto power lines southeast of Garner, and power lines fell near Creedmoor and Strickland roads, the National Weather Service said in its storm report.
On Friday, Triangle residents could experience strong wind and a rainfall total of less than one-tenth of an inch, with more possible during storms, the National Weather Service’s Raleigh office says.
The area could also see extreme temperatures, with a heat index of 102, the service says.
Rain chances and high heat are expected to continue Saturday before sunny conditions return Sunday, according to forecasters.
