KFC explodes, rocking a North Carolina town and leaving a pile of debris, police say

Police say a KFC restaurant exploded in North Carolina on Thursday, July 11, 2019.

A fast-food restaurant was “reduced to rubble” after an early-morning explosion in North Carolina, police say.

The blast on Thursday at the Kentucky Fried Chicken on N.C. 14 in Eden jolted residents and shook houses, WXII reports.

“We’ve actually searched the building and no one is inside the building which is great,” Eden Police Chief Greg Light said, according to WGHP.

An employee and others at the restaurant smelled gas, and someone in the building called the gas company, WGHP reports.

Officials are clearing the area, and police say they don’t know why the restaurant exploded, according to Spectrum News.

“There is no confirmed word on injuries,” Spectrum News reports.

Social media users described feeling the blast, which led to a torrent of 911 calls, according to several media outlets.

“The explosion shook my entire home,” Phyllis Michelle Brown said on the Eden Police Department’s Facebook page. “I thought something blew up outside the house.”

Another user, Debbie Dodson, said “Wow! This explains why our whole house shook. We live about 1 mile from this scene. Prayers for all those affected by this tragic event.”

Eden, in Rockingham County, is about 35 miles north of Greensboro.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

