Police look for owner of giant ‘dog’ found in Tennessee yard. Hint: It moos

Police chase down runaway cow Police in Noblesville, Indiana, said a runaway cow brought officers on a chase in the east side of the city on March 16, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Police in Noblesville, Indiana, said a runaway cow brought officers on a chase in the east side of the city on March 16, 2019.

Police in Tennessee posted a picture of a massive “dog” that had wandered into someone’s yard.

The Spring Hill Police Department posted the picture on Facebook on Tuesday and asked if anyone knew what kind of “dog” it was and for the owner to give them a call.

“Does anybody know what type of dog this is? It went for a walk on Stewart Campbell PT,” police wrote. “If this is your dog, give us a call, it’s staying at a temporary home for now.”

But it wasn’t a dog at all. It was a cow.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Facebook post had over 1,000 likes and over 130 comments as of Tuesday night.

“Join the missing animals page and scan for a microchip and was he wearing a collar???” one person commented.

“She’s mine - her name is Angus,” another commented. “I will be there to pick her up shortly.”

“Keep her on her leash next time please,” the police joked back