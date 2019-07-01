‘Security threat’ closes gate at Fort Bragg in North Carolina, officials say

A gate at Fort Bragg is closed due to a security threat File photo

A gate at Fort Bragg is closed due to a security threat, the Army base said Monday afternoon.

The All American Access Control Point closed Monday after Fort Bragg received a security threat at the gate, officials said in a news release. It will remain closed until further notice.

The gate is located near the Fort Bragg Visitor Center.

Fort Bragg is in Cumberland County, about 70 miles south of Raleigh.