Roy Cooper will veto GOP-backed state budget. Will lawmakers override him?

The state spending plan proposed by Republicans in the legislature won’t get the governor’s stamp of approval.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper on Friday morning announced he will veto the budget plan approved by Republicans in North Carolina General Assembly. The move comes a day after the GOP-controlled House and Senate sent him a compromise their members had reached with each other.

Health care advocates and teachers surrounded Cooper in the Governor’s Mansion as he made his announcement.

Cooper has vetoed the Republican budget each year since entering office in 2017. But this is the first year that Republicans won’t have enough votes to override his veto on their own. That means Cooper and Republican legislators will have to reach a compromise. If they don’t, state law allows state government spending to continue at current levels, so there won’t be a government shutdown.

Among other things, the $24 billion Republican plan aimed to give most state employees a 5 percent raise over the next two years, boost public education by $1.43 billion and increase the standard tax deduction for married couples from $20,000 to $21,000.

But Cooper said the plan didn’t do enough for educators or health-care coverage. Cooper and legislative Democrats prioritized Medicaid expansion, which wasn’t included in the budget.

Republican Senate leader Phil Berger on Thursday accused Cooper of failing to contribute to budget talks. With news releases and tweets, Democrats and Republicans have accused the other of negotiating in bad faith.

“We never got any concrete budget compromise proposals from Governor Cooper despite asking for weeks,” Berger said. “(B)ut I am pleased that Republicans were able to once again pass a budget that delivers on important priorities for our state.“