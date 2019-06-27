North Carolina
Someone keeps making hoax distress calls off North Carolina. Coast Guard isn’t happy
Coast Guard seeks help in identifying person who made hoax distress calls
Someone keeps making “hoax distress calls” in North Carolina, and the Coast Guard is asking for help finding the culprit.
The radio calls have been coming from Pamlico Sound and Oregon Inlet area, and the person has claimed to be “going down” and has repeatedly called saying mayday or help, according to the Coast Guard.
The Coast Guard released audio of a call on Wednesday in hopes of getting the public’s help identifying the person, the Coast Guard said.
Capt. Bion Stewart, the commander of Sector North Carolina, said hoax calls aren’t funny.
“The Coast Guard is committed to saving lives,” Stewart said. “When someone makes a hoax distress call, we are required to respond. This uses up our limited resources, which may reduce our ability to respond to mariners actually in danger.”
Making these fake calls can land a person in prison for up to 10 years and can result in $250,000 in fines plus the cost of the search, according to the Coast Guard.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Coast Guard Investigative Service at 910-343-3880. There may be a reward for information, the Coast Guard said.
Comments