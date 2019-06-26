Nudists say Outer Banks ideal for skinny-dipping. They’d love a bare-all beach.

Do you know how Outer Banks towns got their names? You may have heard legends and myths about the origin of the towns' names, but you may not have heard these stories. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK You may have heard legends and myths about the origin of the towns' names, but you may not have heard these stories.

Nudists rank the Outer Banks as one of the most ideal places in North America for skinny dipping, and they’d love an officially designated bare-all beach.

The Outer Banks is listed among the top 16 “pristine shores” on the continent where nudists would love to go au natural, according to the results of an informal membership poll released Wednesday by the American Association for Nude Recreation.

“Across the U.S. public officials are slowly realizing the benefits to tourism from nude beaches and are now starting to create official nude beaches such as Gunnison Beach in New Jersey (National Park Service), Haulover Beach in Florida (Miami-Dade County), and Rooster Rock in Oregon,” according to an association news release announcing the poll results.

Norfolk/Virginia Beach is the next closest place to the Outer Banks where nudists said they would love to skinny dip, followed by Maryland’s Chesapeake Bay. The ranking of the 16 top spots was in alphabetical order.

“For centuries, skinny-dipping has been widely accepted as a wholesome activity,” association officials said in the release. “In fact it’s an activity long espoused by the Young Men’s Christian Association, where before the YMCA admitted females in the early 1960s, swimming trunks were not even allowed in their pools.”

In Florida alone, nudists had a $4.3 billion economic impact in 2016, according to a survey by the American Association for Nude Recreation and the American Association for Nude Travel Florida Region.

