Wells Fargo names outsider as new CEO more than two years after fake accounts scandal

Wells Fargo has named Charles Scharf as the new CEO and president for the troubled bank.

Scharf replaces Wells’ former CEO Tim Sloan, who stepped down in March, more than two years after a major scandal over fake accounts erupted at the bank. The bank’s general counsel Allen Parker is currently serving as interim CEO.

Scharf had previously served as CEO of Bank of New York Mellon since 2017. He starts in his role Oct. 21, and will be based in New York.

Sloan, a longtime Wells Fargo veteran, had been named CEO after the accounts scandal erupted in 2016. In announcing his departure, Sloan said external attention on him was a distraction that impacted the efforts to move Wells Fargo forward.

The same day Sloan said he was stepping down, Wells’ board said it planned to look outside the company for its next CEO.

The decision to hire an outsider came after regulators and some members of Congress continued to criticize Wells under Sloan’s leadership. Such criticism focused on not just the accounts scandal — where employees opened millions of accounts without customer permission to meet high-pressure sales goals — but also newer disclosures of customer harm in other areas, such as mortgages.

The San Francisco-based bank employs approximately 26,000 people in the Charlotte region, its largest employment hub.

Turnover at the top

This is the latest change at the top at Wells Fargo since the fake-accounts scandal.

Following those revelations, and two heated congressional hearings on the scandal, John Stumpf retired as CEO in 2016 after more than three decades with the bank. Wells then promoted Sloan, at the time president and chief operating officer, as Stumpf’s replacement.

Under Sloan, Wells implemented a series of changes to address its problems and restore its image. Those included eliminating product sales goals for retail bankers in branches and call centers.

But also during Sloan’s tenure, Wells disclosed fresh problems in other areas, including foreign exchange, wealth management, auto lending and add-on products such as identity theft protection.

Such disclosures led regulators and lawmakers to express frustration with the bank.

U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat and presidential candidate, had repeatedly called for Sloan to resign. And the bank’s consumer abuses caused the Federal Reserve to impose an unprecedented cap on its growth last year, a restriction that’s still in place.

Sloan stepped down after coming under blistering congressional scrutiny during a March hearing on Capitol Hill. At that hearing, U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters, a California Democrat, told Sloan that he had failed to keep the bank “out of trouble.”

After Sloan stepped down, Wells Fargo’s board announced it was shifting general counsel Allen Parker into the CEO and president role on an interim basis.