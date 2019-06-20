Large hail, damaging winds ‘and a tornado or two’ possible around Charlotte Thursday

The Charlotte region will see rough weather Thursday afternoon, with storms “capable of producing large hail, damaging winds, and a tornado or two is not out of the question,” says the National Weather Service.

Brief but heavy rainfall is expected, too, and accompanied by “frequent cloud to ground lightning,” forecasters say. Flood is expected in isolate areas where rainfall persists, officials say.

The severe weather will develop around midday as a line of storms heads east across western North Carolina, according to the National Weather Service.

However, most of the rough weather is expected to be east of the mountains, officials say.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Chance of rain is 60 percent in the afternoon and evening, with the most turbulent weather expected before sunset, officials said. Wind gusts could be in the 30-mph range, say forecasters.

The rain will begin to ease around 11 p.m., officials said.