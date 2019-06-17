No dreadlocks or weaves? North Carolina pool criticized over ‘racist’ rules

Facebook screenshot

An outdoor recreation center in North Carolina defended its policies that some people on social media have called racist and discriminatory.

A Facebook user posted a photograph of the pool rules for the Outdoor Recreation Center in Wendell on Sunday. One rule says “no baggy pants, no dread-locks/weaves/extensions or revealing clothes will be permitted or you will be asked to leave.”

Some people on Facebook spoke out against the rule.

“Is this really allowed in Wendell!!!” Nikki Nechole Harris wrote on the Wendell NC Community Connections Facebook group.

“Definitely racial discrimination! Never will see me there!!” another user wrote.

Others defended the Outdoor Recreation Center, which requires people to buy a membership to visit the pool.





“If you don’t like the rules then don’t go! This is a private business and it’s within their rights to make the rules,” Ann Honeycutt wrote on Facebook. “Unless you own a business of this type you can’t know what problems they have had that prompted the owners to make these rules.”

The Outdoor Recreation Center said in a Facebook post that has since been deleted that hair extensions are banned because they can get into pumping equipment, causing an “automatic shutdown of 3 days or more.”

Screengrab from the ORC of Wendell's Facebook page