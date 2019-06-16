Durham police investigating 2 armed robberies, shooting that may be connected

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Durham police are investigating two robberies early Sunday morning that may be related and left one man with a gunshot wound.

ABC11 reported that the first robbery happened around 2 a.m. when the two suspects approached two other men in an apartment parking lot on Chalk Level Road. The men fought, and one pulled out a silver handgun and shot the victim in the arm, the report stated.

The suspects took both men’s wallets and fled, police reported. The victim was treated at a local hospital, police said.

ABC11 reported that police said the suspects may have been involved in an armed robbery two hours later at the Sky Sweepstakes parlor on North Roxboro Street.

In that incident, police told ABC11, two suspects attacked a security guard on break around 4 a.m. and forced him inside the business. The suspects took a cash drawer and money bag, plus an undetermined amount of money, police said.