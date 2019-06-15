Search is underway for retired UNC professor who disappeared during 120-mile swim

How to save yourself from drowning Don't be the river’s next victim. Use the Sacramento Drowning Accident Rescue Team’s tips to save yourself from drowning. (Originally published 7/31/2015) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Don't be the river’s next victim. Use the Sacramento Drowning Accident Rescue Team’s tips to save yourself from drowning. (Originally published 7/31/2015)

Rescuers were expected to continue sweeping the Hudson River on Saturday morning for a N.C. Moral Monday activist who disappeared Friday during a 120-mile marathon race.

The New York Post reported that Charles Van Der Horst, 67, of Chapel Hill vanished on the New Jersey side of the George Washington Bridge around 3:10 p.m. Friday. He was in the second-to-last stage of the 8 Bridges Hudson River Swim, which police said is called “the longest marathon swim in the world.”

A search and rescue effort was called off Friday evening, the Post reported, but was expected to pick up again Saturday morning.





Van Der Horst is a former UNC professor of medicine emeritus who now works as a clinical trials, training and global health consultant, according to his LinkedIn page.

The race organizer, New York Open Water, canceled the swim’s last and final leg Saturday, which would have stretched from the George Washington Bridge to the Verrazano Bridge. The race started at the Rip Van Winkle Bridge in Catskill, New York.

“It is with great sadness that we report the loss of a swimmer today,” the organizers said in a statement quoted by the Post.

Van Der Horst, an internationally known AIDS researcher, joined the Moral Monday demonstrations sparked by the state’s law that prohibited transgender people from using the public restroom of their choice. He was among more than 900 people arrested at the General Assembly in 2013.

Van Der Horst said he joined the movement after state lawmakers rejected the expansion of Medicaid, the News & Observer has reported. He told a judge at his 2013 hearing that he was frustrated about not being able to talk with any of the Republican leaders who made the decision. The judge found him guilty of second-degree trespass.

The story will be updated as more information is available.