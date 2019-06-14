North Carolina

11-year-old boy hits robber in head with machete. ‘A very tough kid,’ says sheriff

HILLSBOROUGH

An 11-year-old boy put into a closet by an intruder thwarted a robbery when he hit the robber in the back of a head with a machete, the Orange County sheriff said Friday.

“This is very tough kid who kept his wits about him,” Sheriff Charles Blackwood said.

The boy was alone at a home off Yarborough Road in Mebane when a woman knocked on the door around 11 a.m. As the boy looked outside and saw a man standing near a car, another man broke a window on the other side of the home and came in, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.

The man who broke in grabbed a pellet rifle that belonged to the homeowner and forced the boy into a back bedroom closet, officials said. He told the boy to stay there.

The man went into the living room, where he picked up a cell phone and put it into his pocket, officials said. That’s when the boy, who officials said is a star baseball player on several area teams, left the closet and got a machete, they said. The boy went into the living room and swung the machete at the man, hitting him in the back of the head.

