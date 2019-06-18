Elton John AIDS Foundation grant honors Duke law professor

HIV and AIDS: The push to stop the virus According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 1.1 million people in the United States are living with HIV infection, and one in eight of them don't even know they have it. Mayo Clinic infectious diseases specialist Dr. Sta Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 1.1 million people in the United States are living with HIV infection, and one in eight of them don't even know they have it. Mayo Clinic infectious diseases specialist Dr. Sta

In 1985, Carolyn McAllaster’s brother, Joseph McAllaster, tested positive for HIV.

He was living in Boston during the early years of the AIDS epidemic. Friends were dying, and he was going to a lot of funerals.

Though 700 miles apart, the siblings were close.

“He was someone I could talk to,” McAllaster said. “He was an extrovert, so he shared a lot of stories about the discrimination his other gay friends experienced.”

Joseph had a friend from South Africa whose parents disowned him when they found out he had AIDS. His friend died with no family, so the gay community stepped up to create a family for him.

On June 18, 1993, when Joseph died after an eight-year battle with HIV, McAllaster made a decision.

“I was struck by the stigma and discrimination that people with HIV/AIDS faced,” she said. “I felt that I had the skills to help with both legal issues facing people living with HIV and advocacy for more resources to fight the epidemic.”

She began using her law degree to help people living with HIV/AIDS in Durham, writing wills and powers of attorney. Later as a law professor at Duke University, she began creating volunteer opportunities for her students.

In 2010, she founded North Carolina AIDS Action Network to increase visibility and support of people living with HIV and AIDS throughout the state. She also founded the Health Justice Clinic at Duke and is the director of the Southern HIV/AIDS Initiative.

After many years of HIV/AIDS work, McAllaster is retiring this month. In May the Elton John AIDS Foundation donated a $75,000 grant to the AIDS Action Network in her honor.

“Carolyn has always been a force to be reckoned with in the HIV policy world,” executive director Lee Storrow said. “We’re thrilled to carry on her legacy on an annual basis through this scholarship.”

Rocketman challenge

Since starting in 1993, the entertainer’s U.S. and U.K. nonprofit organizations have raised over $300 million. The U.S. organization awards more than $6 million in grants every year.

The foundation has a long relationship with the AIDS Action Network, providing about $500,000 over the past nine years. The grant honoring McAllaster requires the network to raise a matching $75,000 by December 2020. It has raised $20,000 so far, Storrow said.





The AIDS Action Network has successfully stopped legislation that would have taken away minors’ rights to consent to sexual and mental health testing and treatment. It has also helped to keep the North Carolina HIV Medication Assistance Program funded and has worked with the state legislature to create a state-wide plan to end the epidemic.

“We have had great advancements in the past, so it’s easy for people to brush HIV off as a public policy issue, especially if you’re not in the field,” Storrow said. “The work that we do keeps the issue on the front-burner and makes sure people living with HIV still have resources and public policy programs to live long healthy lives.”

Deep South epidemic

Both Storrow and McAllaster said HIV/AIDS funding remains especially critical in southern states.

“The Deep South, which includes North Carolina, has 52 percent of all new HIV diagnosis in the country,” McAllaster said. “(The Deep South) has the largest percentage of HIV related deaths. So this is really the epicenter in the South, and there is a lot of work to be done.”





The “Deep South” consists of nine states: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. SASI research, led by a team at the Duke Center for Health Policy and Inequalities Research, found these states “share characteristics such as overall poorer health, high poverty rates, an insufficient supply of medical care providers and a cultural climate that likely contributes to the spread of HIV.”

According to AIDSvu data in 2015, the average rate of people living with HIV in North Carolina counties was 355 per 100,000 people.

McAllaster said HIV transmission also has to do with social determinants of health, stigma, lack of transportation or housing, mental illnesses. These elements are barriers to people getting and staying in care, she said.

Throughout her work McAllaster said she has been affected most by her clients’ courage and resilience.

“I had so many clients who had significant trauma in their past,” she said. “You would think the people in situations like that would be so worn down, sometimes I would think, ‘How do these people get up in the morning?’”

“So many people were able to fight back against what life was throwing at them and still try to live their lives in the most positive way they could. I’m still inspired by what they deal with and how they move on, despite what society has thrown at them.”



