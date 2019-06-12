Government contractor owes workers $1.5 million at NC military base, feds say

USMC

An contractor working at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina underpaid employees by more than $1.5 million, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

Apex Staffing LLC, a Virginia-based company, said it will pay $1,523,327 to more than 200 employees who were working on IT at the Marine Corps base, the department said Wednesday.

Apex had a staffing contract through another company for computer support technicians, the department said. The company paid workers for a lower-category job and did not give them the benefits required by the federal contract.

The company “cooperated fully” with the review of their records for the contract, the department said in a news release.

“When employers receive federal funds as contractors or subcontractors to provide services for the government, they must comply with all applicable laws, including ensuring employees receive required wages and fringe benefits,” Richard Blaylock, with the Department of Labor, said in the release.

“After these violations were brought to the attention of Apex Systems, they cooperated to address the job misclassifications throughout 17 states in order to rectify the violation,” he said.

