Alert to Ariana Grande fans attending her Charlotte concert: Only these bags allowed

Fans attending the Ariana Grande Sweetener World Tour at the Spectrum Center on Monday should be alert to the tour’s new clear-bag policy.

Each fan is allowed to carry one bag, and it must be clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and not exceed 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches, according to an email alert Thursday by Spectrum Center officials.

Allowed are one-gallon clear plastic freezer bags — Ziploc bag or similar.

“An exception will be made for medically necessary items after thorough proper inspection at a gate designated for this purpose,” according to the alert.

Ariana Grande attends the 13th annual Billboard Women in Music event at Pier 36 on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Evan Agostini Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

The restrictions follow the May 2017 suicide bombing that occurred just after Grande left the stage at a concert in Manchester, England. The attack killed 23 and injured dozens.

No cameras or recording devices are permitted at Monday’s concert, while cellphones with cameras are allowed, according to the Spectrum Center release.

“Fans are welcome and encouraged to bring their own clear bags for their belongings, and there are three different official Sweetener World Tour bag options available for purchase at arianagrande.com,” according to Thursday’s alert. The bags are reusable.