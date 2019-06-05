Video shows people jump out of cars and start brawling at NC intersection

Fight breaks out at Mebane, North Carolina traffic light Multiple people get into a physical fight at an intersection in Mebane. The video shows two cars stopped at the intersection while the groups fight. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Multiple people get into a physical fight at an intersection in Mebane. The video shows two cars stopped at the intersection while the groups fight.

A video shows several people physically fighting while stopped at a North Carolina intersection.

The video was taken Tuesday at a stop light in Mebane. It was posted on Twitter by a user named Timia, who tweeted “Only in Mebane NC” along with the video.

In the video, four people are hitting each other outside two cars stopped at the intersection.

At one point, someone tackles another person to the ground. Then, a fifth person gets out of one of the cars, walks to where the group is and starts hitting one of the people on the ground.

The video was taken in a car stopped behind them, and other cars can be seen driving by in the background.





As of Wednesday afternoon, the video had 1.2 million views and had been retweeted 11,000 times.