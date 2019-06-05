North Carolina
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer arrested for DWI, speeding in Pineville
A Charlotte-Mecklenburg probationary police officer was charged with driving while impaired and speeding by Pineville police Wednesday, according to a CMPD statement. He likely will be fired.
Officer Jonathan Knapp “was recommended for termination, placed on unpaid administrative leave and a pre-termination hearing is scheduled,” according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release.
Knapp was hired by CMPD on Oct. 22, 2018, and assigned to patrol as a probationary police officer in the Metro Division, according to the release.
All CMPD officers serve a yearlong probationary period after being sworn in.
Knapp is the fifth CMPD officer charged with a crime in 2019 and the third in less than a month, according to records maintained by the Observer.
