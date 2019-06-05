North Carolina

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer arrested for DWI, speeding in Pineville

Police car lights in night time, crime scene, night patrolling the city. Abstract blurry image. Photo by Getty Images This is a stock image downloaded from Getty Images. It is a Royalty Free image.
Police car lights in night time, crime scene, night patrolling the city. Abstract blurry image. Photo by Getty Images This is a stock image downloaded from Getty Images. It is a Royalty Free image. Getty Images Getty Images/iStockphoto

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg probationary police officer was charged with driving while impaired and speeding by Pineville police Wednesday, according to a CMPD statement. He likely will be fired.

Officer Jonathan Knapp “was recommended for termination, placed on unpaid administrative leave and a pre-termination hearing is scheduled,” according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release.

Knapp was hired by CMPD on Oct. 22, 2018, and assigned to patrol as a probationary police officer in the Metro Division, according to the release.

All CMPD officers serve a yearlong probationary period after being sworn in.

Knapp is the fifth CMPD officer charged with a crime in 2019 and the third in less than a month, according to records maintained by the Observer.

Deputy Chief Johnny Jennings said the patrol officer is now on unpaid leave, following her arrest Tuesday.

By

Officer Richard Andringa, 49, a CMPD patrol officer since 1988, has been placed on administrative leave without pay, Chief Kerr Putney said at a new conference Friday.

By

Related stories from Hilton Head Island Packet
  Comments  