Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer arrested for DWI, speeding in Pineville

Police car lights in night time, crime scene, night patrolling the city. Abstract blurry image. Photo by Getty Images This is a stock image downloaded from Getty Images. It is a Royalty Free image. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg probationary police officer was charged with driving while impaired and speeding by Pineville police Wednesday, according to a CMPD statement. He likely will be fired.

Officer Jonathan Knapp “was recommended for termination, placed on unpaid administrative leave and a pre-termination hearing is scheduled,” according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release.

Knapp was hired by CMPD on Oct. 22, 2018, and assigned to patrol as a probationary police officer in the Metro Division, according to the release.

All CMPD officers serve a yearlong probationary period after being sworn in.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Knapp is the fifth CMPD officer charged with a crime in 2019 and the third in less than a month, according to records maintained by the Observer.

SHARE COPY LINK Deputy Chief Johnny Jennings said the patrol officer is now on unpaid leave, following her arrest Tuesday.