Settlement to reduce pollution from Richmond County wood pellet plant

The Enviva facility in Ahoskie, N.C., in 2013. Enviva’s CEO says the company is strengthening N.C. forests. 2013 file photo

The wood pellet manufacturer Enviva agreed to add more pollution controls to a plant it’s building in Richmond County to settle a legal complaint brought by environmental groups.

Enviva agreed to add equipment to reduce the release of harmful gases from its manufacturing equipment in Hamlet after Clean Air Carolina filed a complaint in state administrative court against the company and the state Department of Environmental Quality.

In its administrative court complaint, the environmental group argued the state was not requiring the plant do enough to control air pollutants.

Wood pellet plants emit gases called volatile organic compounds, or VOCs, that can produce ground-level ozone and harm health.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“Residents of Richmond County already face some of the worst health outcomes in our state,” June Blotnick, executive director of Clean Air Carolina, said in a statement. “The new air pollution controls required by this settlement will decrease hazardous air pollutants and VOC emissions, reducing two additional threats to the communities’ health.”

Enviva did not respond Tuesday to a telephone call and an email requesting comment.

The Environmental Integrity Project and the Southern Environmental Law Center represented Clean Air North Carolina. The agreement will result in a reduction in VOCs of at least 95 percent, according to the environmentalist groups.

Wood pellet manufacturing is a growing industry in the state. The United Kingdom is a major market for wood pellets, where they are burned for energy as a replacement for coal, according to Public Radio International and other news outlets. Enviva has three plants in the state, not including the plant in Hamlet, according to the company’s website.

DEQ and Enviva entered into a separate agreement for the company to add the pollution control equipment.