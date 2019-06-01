Charlotte police investigate death of teen swimmer in Steele Creek pond

These two things could save your life on the water Skipper Clay Emminger, with Beaufort Water Search & Rescue, offers one piece of equipment and one piece of advice that could potentially keep you alive while boating. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Skipper Clay Emminger, with Beaufort Water Search & Rescue, offers one piece of equipment and one piece of advice that could potentially keep you alive while boating.

A teenager swimming with friends in a Charlotte neighborhood pond went under the water and never resurfaced, police said.

Police on Saturday identified the teen as 19-year-old Andre Vernel Davis.

After failing to resurface, Davis “was later located in the water by individuals on scene,” according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release.

Police have not disclosed a possible cause of death, but said in a release late Friday that no foul play is suspected.

According to CMPD, the pond is in the 4500 block of Eagle Lake Drive. That is in the Steele Creek area of southwest Charlotte.

Google maps identify the body of water near that street block as Eagle Lake.

Medic personnel pronounced the teen dead at the scene, according to CMPD.

Anyone with information is asked to call the CMPD homicide unit at 704-432-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.



