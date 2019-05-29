Charlotte-area golfers visited Scotland with Eric Trump. Group wants to know cost.

NC Republican Women For Trump event Thursday evening's "North Carolina Republican Women for Trump" Reception and Forum at Trump National Golf Club featured special guests Lara Trump, Lynne Patton, Katrina Pierson and Omarosa Manigault. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Thursday evening's "North Carolina Republican Women for Trump" Reception and Forum at Trump National Golf Club featured special guests Lara Trump, Lynne Patton, Katrina Pierson and Omarosa Manigault.

More than two dozen members from Trump National Charlotte golf club in Iredell County played the links in Scotland this month with presidential son Eric Trump.

Now a watchdog group wants to know how much U.S. taxpayers paid to cover Trump’s security.

A weekend story in the Scotsman said the younger Trump and his guests from Trump National played rounds at Trump Turnberry and Trump International in Aberdeenshire, Scotland.

Eric Trump is an executive vice president of the Trump Organization. According to the story, the trip was part of an “ultimate links tour” that also saw a Trump-owned course in western Ireland. It said photos included a shot featuring “31 white men dressed in golfing attire” from the N.C. club.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington has filed a Freedom of Information request with the Secret Service to find out how much the trip cost taxpayers.

“They should be protected by Secret Service but this is a business thing not a personal thing,” CREW spokesman Jordan Libowitz told the Observer Wednesday. ”So people should know how much the government is spending in relation to these business trips since the Trump Organization does not reimburse them for it.”

Last year, Politico reported that CREW found the Secret Service had spent $250,000 on two 2017 business trips for Eric and his brother, Donald Trump Jr. One was a trip both took to open a Trump-branded golf club in Dubai. The other was Eric Trump’s trip to a potential Trump resort in the Dominican Republic.

On the Dubai trip, Politico said, documents showed the Secret Service costs included $125,000 for airfare, $75,000 for hotel rooms and $15,000 for expenses such as cellphones and car service.

Trump National Charlotte sits on the shores of Lake Norman in Mooresville. Trump acquired what had been named The Point Lake and Golf Club in 2012. Officials at Trump National could not be reached.