North Carolina
One killing, two shootings, two stabbings spoil Memorial Day festivities in Charlotte
Charlotte had two shootings, two stabbings and one homicide on Memorial Day and most of the violence fell within a one hour period, from 9 to 10 p.m., say Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.
The killing occurred around 9:30 p.m. in the 8800 block of Orren Court, near the intersection of Nations Ford and West Arrowood roads, police said in a release.
Officers say they arrived in the area to find a male with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
His identity has not been released and a suspect was not in custody Monday morning. Investigators have not released a possible motive in the killing.
“Homicide Detectives are currently canvassing the area to determine whether there are any additional witnesses to this incident,” said the press release.
In the other incidents:
- A suspect assaulted and tried to rob at victim at 9:25 p.m. while he was standing at the Light Rail Platform in the 8300 block of N. Tryon Street. The victim had a superficial knife wound and was not taken to a hospital, police said. A man suspected in the case has been arrested, police said. His name was not released.
- A male was stabbed while attending a cookout at 9:28 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 6000 block of Bennettsville Lane. The victim had a non-life threatening cut to the back, police said. He was taken by MEDIC to Carolinas Medical Center, police said. No suspect has been arrested and police say they do not know the motive.
- A man was shot around 9:46 p.m. in the 700 block of Rayon Street. Witnesses told police the victim was standing on a porch when a suspect walking down the street started firing shots at the house. One man was struck and taken to Carolinas Medical Center. His identify and condition were not released. The home next door was also hit by bullets, but no one there was injured, police said. No suspect has been arrested in the case, police said.
- A male victim was shot and suffered serious injuries Monday evening while at an apartment complex pool near the 10900 block of Education Way, in the University City area of Charlotte. Police did not specify a time the shooting occurred. The victim was taken to a hospital by friends, police said. No arrest has been made in the case. Investigators say they received “numerous” 911 calls about the incident.
