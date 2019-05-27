North Carolina woman killed, 3 hurt in weekend house fire

Authorities in a North Carolina city say a woman was killed and three others were hurt in a house fire.

Winston-Salem Fire Department Battalion Chief Aaron Noah tells the Winston-Salem Journal that the fire on Sunday morning was caused by unattended cooking, and that there were no working smoke detectors in the home.

The woman's name isn't being released pending family notification. Noah didn't have the medical conditions of the other three people taken to the hospital, but said he didn't think their conditions were life-threatening.

Noah says the house appears to be a total loss.