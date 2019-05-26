Police: 1 dead, 2 others wounded in wrong-way collision

Authorities say one person has died and two others have been hospitalized in a deadly wrong-way collision in Durham.

Police say the fatal crash occurred early Sunday. The driver of a Ford Edge SUV was pronounced dead at a local hospital shortly after slamming into the front end of a Nissan Altima.

A police statement says an initial investigation suggests that the Ford was traveling in the wrong direction "for a significant distance leading up to the crash."

It was not immediately known if the driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol. An investigation is ongoing.

Two others were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.