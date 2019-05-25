Delaware troopers investigate deadly motorcycle crash

Delaware troopers are investigating a fatal crash that has killed a 25-year-old motorcyclist.

The deadly accident occurred late Friday at the intersection of Concord Pike and Fairfax Boulevard in Wilmington. Troopers say multiple witnesses report that the motorcyclist was riding with other motorcycles being "operated recklessly and driving at high rates of speed" just prior to the collision.

The young man operating a 2005 Suzuki GSX motorcycle struck the right side of a 2012 Kia Sedona driven by a 69-year-old resident of Holly Springs, North Carolina. The motorcycle struck the car's side at the intersection.

The car driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The dead man's identity was not immediately made public. Investigators say he was from Newark, Delaware.

The accident is under investigation.