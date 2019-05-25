North Carolina
Blown transformer knocks out power to entire NC town. No home has electricity.
Every resident of the Gaston County town of Dallas is without electricity Saturday morning after a transformer blew at an electrical substation, emergency management officials said.
All traffic lights in Dallas are without power, so drivers should treat each intersection as a four-way stop, according to a news release from the Gaston County Office of Emergency Management.
All 3,600 residents lost electricity just before 11 p.m. Friday when a transformer failed at the Town of Dallas electrical substation on South Rhyne Street, officials said in the release.
Town electric crews were replacing the transformer and hope to restore power between 9 a.m. and noon Saturday.
