Gov. Cooper orders paid parental leave for state employees

State employees will soon get paid time off when they have a child, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Thursday.

Cooper signed an executive order granting paid parental leave to North Carolina’s state employees. Full-time workers would get up to eight weeks of paid time off under the Democratic governor’s order, which takes effect Sept. 1.

Democrats in the state House introduced a bill in April that aimed to allow up to eight weeks of paid parental leave for full-time state employees and up to four weeks for part-time employees. But that bill has gone nowhere.

Parental leave expansion was one of the promises Cooper made on the campaign trail when he ran against former Republican Gov. Pat McCrory. At the time, Cooper was calling for an expansion of unpaid rather than paid parental leave, and didn’t specify state employees.

This is a developing story and will be updated.