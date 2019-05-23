Man assaulted by online date as they walked in wooded area, NC cops say

Make your online dating experience safer with these tips An officer with the Greenville Police Department in South Carolina provides some advice for avoiding becoming a victim. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK An officer with the Greenville Police Department in South Carolina provides some advice for avoiding becoming a victim.

A North Carolina man had to go to a hospital after spending time with someone he met on a dating website, officials say.

The man, a 34-year-old Taylorsville resident, first saw his date — whose online profile name was “Ethan” at about 4 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Denver Citizen.

The two met online the night before, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The Taylorsville man walked through the woods and to a river bank with his date before he was struck in the face, according to the release.

“The victim blacked out for a short period of time and when he woke up he saw the suspect running down the path where they had walked” at the Lincoln County Walking Trail, the sheriff’s office said.

The 34-year-old was missing vaping supplies, $300 in cash and other belongings, according to Lincoln County officials.

He “was not familiar with the area” and ended up driving to a store before he was taken to a hospital for an eye injury, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office released a photo of the suspect and asked anyone with information about the assault and robbery to call 704-732-9050, WGHP reports.



