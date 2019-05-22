Couple, 72 and 77, known for their philanthropy work in NC, die in house fire

Best practices for preventing fires at home Accidental house fires are a serious safety threat. Learn how to cut down your risk by exercising these simple prevention tips. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Accidental house fires are a serious safety threat. Learn how to cut down your risk by exercising these simple prevention tips.

A couple known for their philanthropy work in North Carolina were killed in a fire at their house in Greensboro on Sunday night, media outlets report.

Hughlene Frank, 72, and her husband William, 77, created the first nursing endowment at Appalachian State University, according to the Watauga Democrat.

Hughlene graduated from ASU in 1968, spent eight years on the school’s board of trustees and was a founder of the ASU College of Arts and Sciences Advancement Council, the Watauga Democrat reported.

She also received the Alumni Association’s Outstanding Service Award, according to the school.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“The Appalachian Community is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Hughlene and Bill Frank,” ASU Chancellor Sheri Everts told WXII. “Hughlene often remarked that Appalachian gave her the confidence to know she had something to offer to the world.”

Neighbors called firefighters to the Franks’ home around 10 p.m. Sunday when they saw smoke and flames coming from the house, according to the Greensboro News & Record.

Greensboro Fire Marshal Tim Henshaw told the news outlet that the cause of the fire is being investigated.

“Our takeaway is it is never too late to practice a home escape plan,” Henshaw said. “Married couples should practice their plans and check their smoke detectors.”

Neighbors of the Franks told WGHP that the couple was “part of the core of the neighborhood.”