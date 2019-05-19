Surfers pull several swimmers from rough waters at NC beach, police say

How to survive if you get caught in a rip current Rip currents are powerful, narrow channels of fast-moving water. Rip currents account for 80% of beach rescues, and can be dangerous if you don't know what to do. This video from NOAA Ocean Today shows you how to break the grip of the rip. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Rip currents are powerful, narrow channels of fast-moving water. Rip currents account for 80% of beach rescues, and can be dangerous if you don't know what to do. This video from NOAA Ocean Today shows you how to break the grip of the rip.

A man was in serious condition after being rescued from the water on Emerald Isle on Sunday afternoon, media outlets report.

The Emerald Isle Fire Department received a call around 2 p.m. about swimmers needing assistance, WNCT reported.

When emergency crews arrived, surfers had pulled four people from the water, according to WITN. Officials performed CPR on one of the swimmers, a 48-year-old man from Jacksonville, North Carolina, WITN said.

The man was taken to Carteret Health Care, WCTI reported.

Lt. David Ketchum with the Emerald Isle Police Department told WITN that the man is alive but remains in critical condition.

The Emerald Isle Police Department posted a yellow flag status on Facebook on Sunday morning for the beach.

Yellow flags indicate a moderate hazard, according to the department’s Facebook post.





“In Emerald Isle, even the calmest of days on the beach can pose an inherent risk when entering the ocean and the public is always advised to use caution,” the post read.