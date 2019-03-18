Gun-toting GOP candidate vows to back Trump in first ad of US House special election

One of 17 candidates vying for the Republican nomination in North Carolina’s 3rd Congressional District special election will begin airing television ads in the Greenville market Tuesday.
In the ad, Eric Rouse, a Lenoir County commissioner, is seen skeet shooting — hitting clays with Democratic priorities like the Green New Deal written on them in the 30-second ad. It closes with Rouse cocking a gun and vowing to have President Donald Trump’s back if elected.
Rouse is among 26 candidates running to replace Republican Rep. Walter Jones, who died on Feb. 10. Jones, who represented the district since 1995, voted with Trump just 49.3 percent of the time, the lowest of any Republican representative, according to FiveThirtyEight.com. The primary is April 30 in the district that includes parts or all of 17 counties in Eastern North Carolina.
But with Trump enjoying high approval numbers among Republicans — 90 percent in the latest Gallup poll — it’s not a surprise that candidate in the race are trying to tie themselves to the president. A Elon University poll released last week found that 77 percent of North Carolina Republicans planned to vote for Trump for president in 2020.
“When Trump took office, he flipped the switch. Now our economy is booming with more jobs,” Rouse says in the ad, which will air on broadcast and cable networks. “To keep it going, Trump needs allies to shoot down the socialist radical agenda.”
Other Republican candidates are embracing Trump as well. Phil Law, who ran against Jones in 2016 and 2018, said he would stand alongside Trump, even if faced with impeachment.
“We cannot allow radical Democratic officials to nullify the vote of the people through phony impeachment charges. If this is to become President Trump’s Alamo then I stand with him to the very end — win or lose,” Law said in a statement announcing his candidacy.
Republican Greg Murphy, an N.C. House member, took a different tact.
“I’m very passionate about doing the right thing and truth be told, I get even more passionate when I think those who are supposed to share our conservative, limited government values, tend to stray,” Murphy told a crowd in Greenville when he announced his candidacy. “My vote will never be turned over to any person or party. It belongs to the people.”
Here are the candidates running for the U.S. House in the 3rd Congressional District:
Republicans: Phil Law, Michele Nix, Michael Speciale, Greg Murphy, Gary Ceres, Chimer Davis Clark Jr., Graham Boyd, Celeste Cairns, Phil Shepard, Paul Beaumont, Jeff Moore, Joan Perry, Kevin Baiko, Francis X. De Luca, Eric Rouse, Don Cox, Mike Payment
Democrats: Ike Johnson, Dana E. Outlaw, Richard Bew, Ernest T. Reeves, Gregory Humphrey, Allen Thomas
Constitution: Greg Holt
Libertarian: Shannon W. Bray, Tim Harris
