Thrift store sells off haunted chest that owner said caused ‘continuous nightmares’

In what may be a first for the nation’s thrift stores, a shop in Salisbury, North Carolina, says it just sold a haunted bedroom suite, hand-carved in the 1950s and likely to cause nightmares.

The ReStore, run by Habitat for Humanity of Rowan County, posted a warning singling out a high chest of drawers in particular.

“Please note: Previous owner reports that the highboy is haunted,” says a sign next to the furniture. “He reports continuous nightmares for he and his wife while it was in their room.”

Adding to their troubles: “The dogs would not stop barking at it,” says the sign.





Two men came in shortly after noon on Wednesday and bought the two pieces of furniture, reported Fox46 in a tweet. They paid the full price of $1,000, said store officials.

“They are regular customers and they said they were intrigued by it, but they don’t believe in that (haunted furniture),” Elizabeth Brady, director of store operations, told The Charlotte Observer in an interview. She said she didn’t know their names.

Salisbury is a city of about 33,000 people, 45 miles northwest of Charlotte.

The store, on South Main Street, posted photos and a warning about the furniture Monday on Facebook, saying the ornately carved Queen canopy bed and highboy chest of drawers were being sold for $1,000.

Brady told the Observer on Wednesday that the warning was not a publicity stunt. Instead, it was a matter of full disclosure, even if it hurt the possibility of a quick sale. “We are a Christian housing ministry, so we didn’t want to not disclose that,” Brady said.

She added that she would not have bought the piece because of the haunting claim.

Store policy prohibits releasing the names of donors, store workers told the Observer.

Response to the bizarre sales pitch on social media ranged from amusement to people who took it seriously, including one woman, Susan Lee, who said she could see an evil ghost in the store’s photos.

“Beautiful, but I get an eerie feeling from it,” commented Kelly Quicksell Smith. “Spirits can attach themselves.”

“Does the haunted part comes with it or is it extra?” asked David Wrights.

