After an officer is shot, love and support pour in for Raleigh police

The Raleigh Police Department has received well-wishes from across North Carolina and beyond in the aftermath of a shooting that left an officer wounded.

The hashtag #PrayForRPD began trending on Twitter Wednesday evening, shortly after officer C.D. Ainsworth was shot several times in west Raleigh.

Ainsworth underwent surgery overnight, and police have charged a suspect in the shooting.

“Sending our love, support, and prayers to our partners @raleighpolice,” the FBI’s Charlotte office tweeted. “While we wait to hear more about the injured officer’s condition, we pray for his recovery. Thank you to all law enforcement officers for the work you do every day.”

Digital Access for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

The New Bern Police Department in eastern North Carolina tweeted, “Prayers are with our brothers and sisters in blue.”

Prayers are with our brothers and sisters in blue. #PrayForRPD pic.twitter.com/UYJwXublXJ — New Bern PD (@NewBernPD) January 10, 2019

Ainsworth was born and raised in Jacksonville, according to the online post on that has been removed from the City of Raleigh’s website. He graduated in 2010 from Swansboro High School, television station WITN reported.

Ainsworth then came to Raleigh to attend N.C. State University, where he earned a spot on the dean’s list his freshman year, according to the school’s website. He graduated in 2014 with a degree in psychology, a school spokesman said.

Three years later, in December 2017, Ainsworth graduated from the Raleigh police academy and joined the Raleigh Police Protective Association, Rick Armstrong, a spokesman for the group, told The News & Observer.

Ainsworth had been on the job for about a year when he stepped out of his patrol car near Western Boulevard about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday to investigate a stolen vehicle. It was Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.

Police say Cedric Jamal Kearney, 23, of Henderson shot Ainsworth multiple times with a .45-caliber handgun. Kearney has been charged with attempted murder.

SHARE COPY LINK Raleigh Mayor Nancy McFarlane spoke to the press on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019 about the Raleigh police officer who was shot on Wednesday night. "Everything that happens to them affects their families," McFarlane said.

The Raleigh Police Protective Association is planning a fundraiser for the officer and his family, Armstrong said, adding that Ainsworth is married.

“We support him 100 percent,” Armstrong said. “We reached out to the family to let them know we will be there for them.”