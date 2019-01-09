Raleigh police officer shot; one suspect in custody and search underway for second

A police officer was shot in southwest Raleigh on Wednesday evening, according to the Raleigh-Wake Emergency Communications Center.
The shooting happened about 8:30 p.m. around Teakwood Place, near Western Boulevard, said Kevin Anderson, assistant supervisor for the communications center.
One suspect was in custody, he said, and another left the scene.
“They had K-9 out there looking,” Anderson said.
He said he did not know where the officer was struck or his medical condition. The officer was taken to WakeMed.
Brian Lewis, a lobbyist for the Raleigh Police Protective Association, told The News & Observer on Wednesday night that he did not yet know the identity of the officer who was shot.
“I don’t want it to be anyone,” he said.
Lewis said officer-involved shootings, whether an officer or a suspect is shot, are complicated.
“This is a tough time to be a police officer,” he said.
Wednesday marked Law Enforcement Appreciation Day across the county.
Raleigh police tweeted at about 9:30 p.m.: “We appreciate all the prayers during this difficult time. We will provide more information as it becomes available. #PrayForRPD”
Part of Interstate 440 was reportedly closed, as were many neighborhood streets. Natalie Capp sat in her car on Driftwood Drive for over an hour, waiting to go home to her 18-year-old daughter, Elizabeth Deese. Deese was home alone when she heard multiple gunshots, and then police sirens. Deese said she eventually moved from the living room to a bedroom and boarded up the door. “I have a lot of anxiety right now. but I am managing,” Deese said over the phone. Some neighbors abandoned their vehicles and walked home as helicopters circled above. But Capp didn’t want to risk it. “I’m freaked out and I want to walk but I don’t,” she said. “Someone might grab me and hold me hostage.”
This is a developing story. Please check back for additional details.
