Clean-cut thief captured on video snatching a dog over family’s fence, NC cops say

A clean-cut guy walking a dog past a Lenior home was captured on video reaching over a fence to snatch a family’s tail-wagging pooch, then casually walking away with it as if nothing happened, according to cops in North Carolina.
The 33-second video was released Tuesday by the Lenior Police in eastern North Carolina, and has become a hit on Facebook with more than 15,000 views and hundreds of shares in the last day. Lenior is about 75 miles northwest of Charlotte.
Lenior Police are asking for help finding the gold chain-wearing suspect -- and the kidnapped pooch.
The breed of the dog and name of its owners were not given by police.
It’s also not clear if the dog that accompanied the suspect during the theft was actually his own, since it was not on a leash.
Viewers of the video noted it appeared the off-white colored dog expected a pat on the head from the man, but was instead pulled over the fence as it stood atop a stack of wood.
The dog appears to play with the man’s unleashed dog as the three continue down the road.
The case is being handled as a larceny of a dog and it appears it happened in November, based on a time stamp on the video.
Investigators did not give a description of the man or the dog. Tips can be called into the police department at 828-757-4436.
