Snow in the NC mountains and ice along I-40. Forecast less certain for Charlotte area

The Charlotte area is on the fringe of what could be a snow and ice event for the western part of North Carolina this weekend, and some ice could form Saturday night in northern Mecklenburg County, say forecasters.
National Weather Service officials say the Charlotte could also see sleet fall from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, but no accumulation is expected.
The rain threat grows through the day, with a 90 percent chance precipitation Saturday after 8 p.m., and it will mix with freezing rain before 9 a.m. Sunday, says the NWS.
The mix of snow and rain Saturday night could reach as far east as the Raleigh area, where temperatures will fall to 33 degrees, say forecasters.
A wintry mix is more likely for the mountains, where a 50 percent chance of snow and sleet is expected Saturday, and an 80 percent chance of a wintry mix will occur Saturday night, says the National Weather Service.
No ice or snow accumulation is currently predicted for the Charlotte area, but the Hickory and Morganton area could see around an inch of snow and a tenth of an inch of ice, say NWS forecasters. Ice is also expected in Statesville.
The highest snowfall prediction is three inches in the Newland area of the northern North Carolina mountains.
WBTV Meteorologist Al Conklin says warm air should limited wintry precipitation around Charlotte.
“The biggest reason for that reality is the mild air that’s expected to move in on Saturday,” he said. “That means Charlotte may end up staying close to – but above freezing the entire weekend. That would result in the likelihood of mainly rain – the heaviest falling from Saturday night into Sunday morning.”
