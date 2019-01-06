North Carolina

63-year-old man dies in Goldsboro after two vehicles hit him

By Rashaan Ayesh

January 06, 2019 05:30 PM

A 63-year-old man died in Goldsboro around 7 p.m. Saturday when two cars struck him.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Joel Smith was bent over, facing away from traffic on Dollard Town Road, when a car first struck him. Almost immediately, a second car struck him. Authorities do not know why Smith was bent over or was in the road.

Troopers said neither driver will face charges.

Smith was part of his church’s outreach group, and was going door-to-door to talk to people, according to TV station WRAL.

