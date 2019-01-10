‘Trapped in a box’: Sheriff shutters unit that kept teen inmates in solitary confinement

A cell in the now closed Disciplinary Detention Unit (DDU) or solitary at Jail North. The Mecklenburg County SheriffÕs office has closed the controversial solitary confinement unit (or Disciplinary Detention Unit) at Jail North where teenage offenders were once held in isolation for all but one hour a day. We were given a tour of the now closed unit and of a general housing unit on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019. John D. Simmons jsimmons@charlotteobserver.com