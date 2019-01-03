A new game show is about to start filming in NC — and it needs contestants and a host

The Pastor Edition of the locally produced game show “After the I Do’s” took place at the Duke Energy Center in Raleigh in July 2018. Clockwise from upper left: Kelli and Wayne Wilhelm of Durham; Shandolyn and Jaml Brown of Holly Springs; Valerie and Rodney Frazier of Wake Forest (winners); and Margo and Mark Gibson of Raleigh. Glenn Parson