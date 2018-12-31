Intern attacked by a lion died ‘following her passion.’ The state will investigate.

The state will investigate after a lion fatally attacked a 22-year-old intern at a North Carolina wildlife center Sunday.

Law enforcement officers killed the lion after it escaped a holding pen and attacked Alex Black, a recent graduate of Indiana University who had only interned at the Conservators Center for 10 days. The center straddles the Alamance-Caswell County line and offers public tours to view its more than 80 animals, including tigers and lions.

SHARE COPY LINK Listen to the 911 call after a lion fatally attacked an employee at the Conservator's Center in Caswell County.

$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!

An investigation by the state’s Occupational Safety and Health Division is automatic after a worker’s death. State employees will go to the accident site, collect physical evidence and interview witnesses of the attack. The center has no Occupational Safety and Health Administration violations, according to an OSHA database.

The center has “more than a dozen” full- and part-time employees and a handful of unpaid interns and volunteers, according to its website. It reported more than $700,000 in revenue and more than $600,000 in expenditures in 2016, according to federal tax documents.

Unpaid interns are “completely immersed in the daily routines” of the center, the website says. Daily tasks include preparing food, feeding the animals, cleaning and maintain the food preparation area and cleaning the animal cages.

‘Routine enclosure cleaning’

It was during the cleaning one of the enclosures for large cats that Black was fatally attacked by a 14-year-old lion named Matthai.

“While a husbandry team led by a professionally trained animal keeper was carrying out a routine enclosure cleaning, one of the lions somehow left a locked space and entered the space the humans were in and quickly killed one person,” according to the center’s initial statement. “It is unclear at this time how the lion left the locked enclosure.”

In a follow-up statement Monday the center said it follows a safety protocol that involves moving lions and other big cats into nearby secondary enclosures and securing them before humans enter the main enclosure.

“The specifics of what happened are still under investigation,” according to the statement. The lion didn’t leave the center’s property, and visitors were ushered out of the center.

Efforts to reach the Caswell County Sheriff’s Office were unsuccessful Monday.

The Conservators Center will remain closed so staff members can “really look at everything and evaluate to make sure that we’re OK moving forward, that everything here is going to be safe for our people and for the public and that everything here is how we need it to be,” said Mindy Stinner, the center’s executive director, to ABC 11.





“This is the worst day of my life,” she told ABC 11. “We’ve lost a person. We’ve lost an animal. We have lost the faith in ourselves a little today.”

The lion was born at the center shortly after its mother was brought there following a federal confiscation in 2004. Its mother was one of 14 tigers and lions that the center accepted, prompting the center to open to the public for tours in 2007.

‘We are mourning’

Black “died following her passion,” according to a statement from her family sent to Indianapolis television station WTHR.





“She was a beautiful young woman who had just started her career, there was a terrible accident and we are mourning,” according to the statement. “But she died following her passion.”

Funeral arrangements for Black were pending Monday afternoon.

Black studied animal behavior and wanted to “use her hands-on experience as well as her training in the science of animal behavior to work in rehabilitation and zookeeping,” according to a letter to students from Cara Wellman, director for the Center for the Integrative Study of Animal Behavior at Indiana University.

“I would say that, generally, our animal behavior students are an extremely committed, creative and smart bunch of students,” she said. “Alex fit right into that mold. She had a passion for what she is doing, and we’re just very sorry about this awful, awful accident.”

The sentiment was shared by Dana Drenzek, managing director of Wolf Park, an educational and research facility for wolves in Battle Ground, Indiana. Black had just finished a three-month internship at the park.

Black was excited about going to her first out-of-state internship and trying to narrow down her interest in the field, Drenzek said.

“Our hearts are all breaking and our hearts are going out to her family and friends and to the facilities she worked with,” she said. “It is a loss to everybody including the people she never met and to the places she didn’t get to work at. It’s certainly a loss to everyone.”