Angry diamondback rattlesnake resists being herded off road by hunters, video shows

A group of North Carolina duck hunters got on the bad side of a large -- and very irritable -- rattlesnake, based on a video posted recently on YouTube.
The 11-second clip identifies the 4-to-5-foot pit viper as an eastern diamondback rattlesnake, one of the largest, rarest and most dangerous venomous snakes in the Carolinas, according to HerpsofNC.org.
The snake is seen skidding across a dirt road, its rattle buzzing in anger.
Someone among the hunters tries -- and fails -- herding the snake with a boat paddle, which seems to only add to the reptile’s irritation.
The video was posted without comment on YouTube Nov. 30, just days after Thanksgiving. How the encounter ended is not explained.
“Most are very reluctant to bite and will typically try to escape first. If unable to escape, they will usually rattle loudly as a warning and, if necessary, will bite,” says HerpsofNC.org.
The venom of an eastern diamondback typically requires emergency medical attention, according to the NCPoisonCenter.org.
The clip was filmed by a member of Silva Waterfowl, which describes itself as “a group of outdoorsmen from eastern North Carolina” devoted to waterfowl hunting.
“We hope to give you guys a look into our hunts and experiences in the great outdoors,” says the group’s YouTube page.
Eastern diamondback rattlesnakes are typically found in the southeastern part of North Carolina, but have become increasingly rare due to loss of habitat, according to Savannah River Ecology Laboratory.
The largest on record, says the laboratory, was 8 feet long.
