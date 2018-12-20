Six claims in 2018 that were so ridiculous, their pants are still burning

It’s been a record-breaking year for outrageous claims in North Carolina — or, at least, for the claims that PolitiFact NC has identified and debunked.
We’ve handed out six Pants on Fire ratings this year. PolitiFact reserves that rating for claims that are more than just false; in these cases, our fact checkers have determined “The statement is not accurate and makes a ridiculous claim.”
Claims on an array of topics earned this rating in 2018. Here they are:
▪ Pundit Ann Coulter kicked things off by saying “100 percent of heroin/fentanyl epidemic is because we don’t have a wall.” While thousands of people have opioid addictions, there isn’t a direct correlation between that and a border wall. Heroin, which can be trafficked through Mexico, is primarily hidden in cargo. Drugs also enter the United States from Canada. So building a wall along the southern U.S. border probably wouldn’t do much in terms of drug addiction. Many professionals in the field also say the increase in opioid addictions stems from the over-prescription of opioids by doctors.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
▪ Almost two weeks after the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida, on Feb. 14, Rep. Larry Pittman, a Cabarrus County Republican, claimed most shooters are “communist Democrats.” In reality, there is no evidence that connects mass shootings with political ideology. It’s often a result of mental illness, social isolation, personal vendettas and access to weapons of mass killing.
▪ Rep. Beverly Boswell, a Dare County Republican, had something to say about the March For Our Lives, a nationwide movement started after the Parkland shooting. Boswell claimed speakers at the March For Our Lives called for “the murder of those would not turn over their guns to the government.” Not true. PolitiFact found no credible evidence that speakers at any of the marches have called for murder or any type of violence. The speakers asked for tighter restrictions on guns, but not for citizens to turn over their guns.
▪ It’s clear that airplanes struck the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001. But in April, LaWana Mayfield, a Democratic Charlotte city councilwoman, said she is “still waiting for someone to produce pieces of the alleged plane.” Mayfield suggested she does not believe it was a plane attack that cost thousands of people their lives, even though there is footage of the crash.
▪ BlueNC, a blog promoting progressive politics, said if a proposal on crime victims’ rights becomes part of the North Carolina constitution, it could “pave the way for making abortion illegal under North Carolina’s constitution.” It doesn’t. The amendment, which voters later approved in the November elections, gives victims’ families the constitutional right to be present at court proceedings and to be informed if the perpetrator leaves prison. The blog argued the amendment could consider aborted fetuses as crime victims.
▪ As the U.S. Senate considered whether to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, the Cabarrus County GOP chairman shared a photo allegedly of professor Christine Blasey Ford, who had accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault. The chairman, Lanny Lancaster, commented: “This is the alleged sexual assault victim. Wow.” But the picture — of a young woman wearing braces and large glasses — had been circulating online for years. And the woman wasn’t Blasey Ford.
This story was produced by the North Carolina Fact-Checking Project, a partnership of McClatchy Carolinas, the Duke University Reporters’ Lab and PolitiFact. The NC Local News Lab Fund and the International Center for Journalists provide support for the project, which shares fact-checks with newsrooms statewide.
Comments