Former Duke Energy leader and Charlotte booster Jim Rogers has died

Former Duke Energy chairman and president Jim Rogers, who led the Charlotte-based utility through mergers that made it the nation’s biggest electric utility at the time, has died. He was 71.
Rogers died Monday in Louisville, Ky., Duke Energy said Tuesday.
Rogers retired from Duke in 2013, a year after a turbulent, $32 billion merger with Raleigh-based Progress Energy that extended the company’s service territory across most of North Carolina and into five other states. Duke has 7.6 million customers.
The one-time newspaper reporter was a 25-year energy CEO who some environmental advocates attacked for Duke’s heavy reliance on coal, whose emissions are linked to climate change. Others saw him as a visionary for the role of energy as a catalyst for good, including a healthy bottom line.
Newsweek magazine named him one of the 50 most powerful people in the world in 2009.
Ever energetic, Rogers quickly made a name for himself as a civic leader when he arrived in Charlotte after Duke’s 2006 merger with Ohio-based Cinergy. He co-chaired an $83 million fundraising campaign that year to create a cluster of new museums in uptown Charlotte.
Duke also played a controversial role in helping pay for the city’s hosting of the 2012 Democratic National Convention.
The local host committee needed to raise nearly $37 million. The national party placed unprecedented restrictions on corporate donations, and those limits were rescinded for 2016. The local committee fell $10.9 million short and Duke Energy paid that debt, at a cost of $6 million to shareholders, the Observer previously reported.
“In the flow of history, the convention will stand as a moment when we strove to be more than we were,” Rogers, who was co-chair of the local host committee, told The Observer in 2016.
The quote was vintage Rogers, who sometimes spoke of the need for a long-term vision as “cathedral thinking.”
Solar entrepreneur Rye Barcott said he asked Rogers, on Barcott’s first day as a special adviser to the CEO, for advice in succeeding at his new job.
“He replied, ‘let’s make each other better every day,’ ” Barcott said by email Tuesday. “I love that advice and share it with teams I now lead .... It’s why so many of us who knew him personally and professionally would run through walls for him, and it embodies his own unique brand of inclusive and inspiring leadership that helped to make cleaner and more sustainable one of the largest industries in the world.”
‘Lighting the World’
Born in Birmingham, Ala., Rogers grew up in Kentucky and once worked as a reporter for the Lexington Herald-Leader. After law school at the University of Kentucky, he served as a consumer advocate for Kentucky’s attorney general, moved to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and worked at a Washington, D.C., law firm.
Rogers later went to work as an executive for the Enron Gas Pipeline Group, according to his biography, and became president and chairman of PSI Energy in 1988. PSI merged with Cincinnati Gas and Electric to form Cinergy, which Rogers led into a merger with Duke Power and create Duke Energy in 2006.
He led Duke through a 2012 merger with Raleigh-based Progress Energy that went off track from the start.
Duke’s board sacked the intended head of the merged companies, then-Progress CEO Bill Johnson, within hours of the deal’s closing and reinstated Rogers at the combined companies’ helm. The N.C. Utilities Commission, suggesting that Duke’s directors had misled investors, held charged hearings before approving a merger settlement in late 2012.
Rogers retired at the end of 2013, when his contract with Duke expired, under terms of that settlement. Lynn Good, Duke’s current chairman, president and CEO, succeeded Rogers.
While leading Duke, Rogers seemed to relish debates with detractors, allowing environmental advocates the microphone at annual meetings. “He always thought he could convince people if he had enough time,” a former colleague said Tuesday.
“When you approach stuff where you are compromising, you find yourself in the unenviable place where people who don’t want any environmental legislation don’t like you, and where people who don’t think you’ve done enough, the environmentalists, don’t like you,” Rogers told the Observer in a 2013 interview. “But compromise is the way forward.”
In 2011, Rogers and his wife Mary Anne donated $4.1 million to Queens University of Charlotte for a new health and science building.
At the time of his death, Rogers was global vice chair of the Nature Conservancy, a worldwide conservation group. He was also a member of the board of advisors of Duke University’s Nicholas Institute, which applies academic research to environmental policy.
At Duke University, Rogers turned his attention to lighting the vast regions of the globe without electric power. In 2015, he published a book, “Lighting the World,” that proposed a concept similar to the United States’ Rural Electrification Administration, the Depression-era creation that brought electricity to rural America.
Duke for decades depended on coal and nuclear energy to light the Carolinas, but in retirement Rogers saw solar and other renewable energy as the vehicles for making cheap electricity available worldwide.
“Coal is a plentiful resource and it has always seemed pretty cheap, until you figure in the environmental costs,” he wrote in the book. “The world has started doing that lately, and it is finally waking up to the fact that something’s got to change.”
