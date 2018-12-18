North Carolina

New president named for Wake Tech — and he’s a familiar face for NC

By Jane Stancill

December 18, 2018 11:33 AM

RALEIGH

Scott Ralls, the former president of the state’s community college system, was named the next president of Wake Tech on Tuesday.

Ralls, currently the president of Northern Virginia Community College, will assume the job in May, succeeding Stephen Scott, who retired.

The appointment was approved by the Wake Tech Board of Trustees on Tuesday. The N.C. State Board of Community Colleges is expected to approve the choice later Tuesday.

Ralls led North Carolina’s 58-college community college system from 2008 to 2015. He previously served as president of Craven Community College in New Bern. He has 20 years of experience in community colleges.

This is a developing news. Check back for updates.

