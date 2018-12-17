NC GOP slams state elections board, calls on it to certify disputed election

North Carolina’s Republican Party rallied behind Mark Harris on Monday with a resolution asking state elections officials to certify his election to Congress unless an investigation finds that alleged fraud would have changed the outcome.

Harris’s November victory over Democrat Dan McCready in the 9th District has been clouded by a probe into voting irregularities centered in Bladen County. The state elections board is investigating allegations of fraud involving absentee ballots.

The board has set a Jan. 11 hearing on the allegations. It could set new elections.

In a resolution signed by leaders of the state party and of the 9th District GOP, Republicans criticized what they called a “lack of transparency” in the probe.

“The Board of Elections has failed to demonstrate in a timely manner the evidence regarding the allegations concerning the voting irregularities surrounding the Ninth Congressional District,” the resolution says. “The lack of transparency is concerning for the citizens of Bladen County, the Ninth Congressional District, and the state of North Carolina.

“The State Board of Elections should produce any evidence they have obtained that would provide proof the alleged voting irregularities would have changed the outcome of the race. Dr. Mark Harris is Congressman-Elect for the Ninth Congressional District. If the State Board is unable to provide evidence the alleged voting irregularities would have changed the outcome of the race, they should immediately certify the results of the ....contest.”

In an interview with WBTV Friday, Mark Harris confirmed that it was his decision to hire McCrae Dowless, a Bladen County political, for his campaign.

Last week, GOP Chair Robin Hayes and party executive director Dallas Woodhouse said if early vote totals in Bladen County were leaked before the election, “a new election is appropriate” in the 9th District.

In an interview last week with Charlotte’s WBTV, Harris said he wasn’t getting a lot of support from his party.