Sleepy EMS driver injures coworker by slamming ambulance into concrete wall, NC cops say

By Abbie Bennett

December 16, 2018 12:40 PM

A North Carolina EMS driver fell asleep at the wheel and slammed an ambulance into a concrete wall Sunday morning, Burlington police said.

The Alamance County EMS ambulance went off the road, hit the curb and crashed into a “concrete retaining wall,” on Sunday morning, The Burlington Times-News reported.

Police said the ambulance “traveled 70 feet” after colliding with the wall, according to WFMY.

The driver fell asleep at the wheel and was not injured in the wreck, police said in a news release, according to the Times-News. Another EMS worker in the ambulance was injured and taken to a nearby hospital.

The EMS employee’s injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, police said, according to WTVD.

The 2700 block of McKinney Street in Burlington was shut down for at least an hour after the crash, WTVD reported.

No charges had been filed as of Sunday morning, Fox8 reported.

