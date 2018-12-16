Prayer and protests over Silent Sam on Sunday, a graduation day for some UNC students

Protesters and supporters of Silent Sam are once again descending on Chapel Hill.

A group of about 10 people, including an independent news cameraman, walked to the campus from a downtown parking deck at noon Sunday. Along the way, people on the sidewalk and in passing cars yelled at them to go away and called them “losers.”

UNC Police opened the barricades around the statue’s base to let the Confederate group, Heirs to the Confederacy, inside. A group of about 30 counter protesters quickly formed, as the groups traded insults and made speeches. The Confederate group paused briefly for prayer.

According to the group’s Facebook page Sunday’s event is a prayer service “to show our respects to the Silent Sam monument and our ancestors.”

Digital Access for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

A group that wants the Confederate statue off the Chapel Hill campus is planning an “anti-racist commencement rally” for 2 p.m. at the Dean Smith Center, where UNC students are graduating.

They are protesting efforts to re-erect the statue.

On Friday, the UNC system Board of Governors rejected a recommendation that the university build a $5.3 million history center for the monument and instead formed a committee to come up with a new plan by March 15.