Meadows won’t be next White House chief of staff

Rep. Mark Meadows, a fierce defender of President Donald Trump, will not be the next White House Chief of Staff, the White House announced Wednesday.

Meadows, who represents far western North Carolina, had been considered a candidate to replace outgoing chief John Kelly, who is leaving at the end of the year. Meadows won his fourth term in Congress in November.

“I’ve had the best job in the world, representing my constituents of western North Carolina and working alongside President Trump these last two years to give the forgotten men and women of America a voice in their government,” Meadows said in a statement released Wednesday afternoon. “I’m fully committed to continuing in both of those roles. I know the President has a long list of tremendous candidates for his next Chief of Staff, and whomever it is will have my total support moving forward.”





Earlier this week, Meadows said it “would be an incredible honor” to hold the position.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump told Meadows that he wouldn’t get the job and needed him to remain in Congress.

“Congressman Mark Meadows is a great friend to President Trump and is doing an incredible job in Congress. The President told him we need him in Congress so he can continue the great work he is doing there,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders told McClatchy.

Meadows, who is stepping down as chairman of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, has been a sharp critic of the Department of Justice and its investigation into Trump and possible collusion with Russia.