Prosecutor told Hania’s mother ‘her daughter might be alive’ without evidence mix-up

Robeson County District Attorney Johnson Britt said Wednesday he met with Hania Aguilar’s mother and told her that “her daughter might be alive” if evidence hadn’t been mishandled by the sheriff’s office.
Thirteen-year-old Hania was abducted from her Lumberton front yard Nov. 5 while waiting for a ride to school. About three weeks later, investigators found her body in a swampy area.
Michael Ray McLellan, 34, of nearby Fairmont has been charged with her rape and murder.
But for at least a year, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office had DNA evidence connecting McLellan to a rape in 2016 but did not follow up, Britt said. On Wednesday, he said, he explained the gap in the investigation to Hania’s mother.
“She was very tearful,” Britt said at a Lumberton press conference. “Obviously there’s a language barrier. ... One of the things she asked about, have we closed the gap? Have we fixed what the problem is? We assured her that we are working on that.
“It was a difficult conversation to have,” Britt continued. “Maybe the most difficult conversation I’ve had with a victim’s family. Had it been followed up, on her daughter might be alive.”
Sheriff Burnis Wilkins, elected in November, did not return repeated calls to his office Tuesday and Wednesday. WRAL reported he issued a statement announcing an internal affairs investigation at his office.
Using a federal database in 2017, the North Carolina state crime lab discovered that a 2016 rape kit sent from Robeson County matched McLellan’s DNA, which was already in the system due to an earlier felony conviction, Britt said.
Those results were sent to the district attorney’s office, then forwarded on a disc to the sheriff’s office, according to Britt. Normally, he said, that “hit” would prompt investigators to locate McLellan and take a new DNA sample to confirm the test.
Sheriff Kenneth Sealey, who served six decades in Robeson County law enforcement before retiring this fall, could not be reached at home.
In the October 2016 rape, committed while Robeson County contended with the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew, a man removed an air conditioner and crawled through a window. A woman inside fired a gun that did not go off, Britt said, and was sexually assaulted at knifepoint.
