Jim Cantore is on his way to Asheville, and we know what that means...

By Charles Duncan

December 07, 2018

The latest snow forecast for Charlotte

This is the latest weather forecast for the Charlotte area from WBTV. The forecast is calling for historic amounts of snow and ice.

The Weather Channel’s Jim Cantore has become a celebrity harbinger of the worst weather, and now he’s headed to Asheville, North Carolina for the approaching winter storm.

With forecasts calling for wintry weather for the East Coast & parts of the South, take some time now to put blankets, a shovel, & road salt/sand in your car. It’s best to stay off the roads but if you must drive, let someone know your route & whe

Rumors had been swirling in Charlotte that the Weather Channel meteorologist was in town this week, but WNCN reported those were false. And the station confirmed he is headed to Asheville Saturday for the storm that is expected to drop more than a foot of snow on the mountain city.

Cantore himself confirmed his weekend plans on Twitter, after an invite to Boone, North Carolina, where forecasters say people could see up to 20 inches. “LOL! Asheville,” Cantore said in response.

As for the actual forecast in Asheville, the Citizen-Times newspaper says the city expects just short of a foot of snow this weekend. Some areas around Asheville could see as much as two feet, the newspaper reports, including Mount Mitchell and the Blue Ridge Parkway.

NC Governor Roy Cooper briefs reporters on a dangerous winter storm approaching the state with possible snow and ice accumulations of a foot or more expected in some areas.

